WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner led his team in an impressive win on the court.

Horseheads boys basketball’s Alex Daugherty is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week the standout senior delivered 27 points in a win over Section III’s Bishop Grimes. Daugherty’s big scoring effort helped put the Blue Raiders in position to win the game on a thrilling buzzer beater from 3 quarter court, from Mason Holloway. Early in the high school basketball season, Daugherty continues to be one of the top scorers for Horseheads.

Due to the Christmas Holiday, 18 Sports’ next list of nominees for the Athlete of the Week will be unveiled on Tuesday, December 26th with the poll opening that night.