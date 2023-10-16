HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner came up clutch on the soccer field.

Horseheads boy’s soccer’s Jaret Teeter is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week the midfielder and full back netted 2 game-winning goals in consecutive matches for the Blue Raiders. On October 3rd, Teeter netted the first goal in a 3-0 non-league win over Athens. Just 2 days later, the senior opened the scoring once again, to help Horseheads knock-off state-ranked Ithaca, in the 1st of back-to-back upsets of the Little Red.

Teeter and the Blue Raiders will next play in the Section IV Class AA semis against 16th ranked state power Vestal. If Horseheads can beat the Golden Bears in the Friday matchup, they will advance to the Class AA final at Waverly High School, on Saturday, October 28th at 3 p.m. The other semi-final is a showdown between 7th ranked Ithaca and Union-Endicott.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. To vote for the this week’s list of athletes, follow this link to the poll.