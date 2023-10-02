WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – This weeks winner impressed on the football field.

Waverly football’s Joey Tomasso is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week, the heavily recruited senior quarterback had a banner game against Elmira. Tomasso went 19 for 24 through the air with 319 yards passing and 4 touchdowns in a 45-8 win over Elmira. In the game, the standout signal caller surpassed 6,841 career passing yards, which placed him in the top 10 in the New York State record books.

Tomasso and the Wolverines are 4-1 on the year, following a 19-16 win over 19th ranked Chenango Forks. The Class C number 9 team and defending Section IV champs will next host the Schuyler Storm on Friday night at 7 p.m.

