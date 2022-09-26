ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football standout earns this week’s top honor.

The Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week award goes to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Jacek Teribury. The standout quarterback scored a staggering five touchdowns and racked up 158 yards rushing in a big win over Sidney last week. Teribury earned the honor thanks to having the top vote by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Teribury and S-VE/Candor will battle Delaware Academy on the road Saturday at 1 pm. If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to submit for Athlete of The Week, email us their accomplishments to sports@wetmtv.com.

The Simmons-Rockwell Nissan Athlete of The Week is awarded each Monday night on 18 Sports at 6 throughout the school athletic calendar year.