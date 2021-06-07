Athlete of The Week – Corning’s Jenna DiNardo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, this week’s honoree is from the Crystal City. Corning girls lacrosse standout Jenna DiNardo earns the top honor after a monster game in a win against Whitney Point. DiNardo scored four goals and registered four assists for the Hawks in their big victory over the Eagles.

Corning and DiNardo will prepare for the Section IV Class A Championship on Wednesday when they make the trek to play Ithaca. Opening draw is scheduled for 5 pm at Ithaca High School.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, please do so and email us at sports@wetmt.com.