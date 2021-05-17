18 Sports Athlete of The Week – Horseheads Abby May

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week is from Blue Raider country.

Horseheads standout goalie Abby May is this week’s Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan as voted by fans. May recorded 15 big saves in the Blue Raiders’ game against Maine-Endwell last week to earn the top honor.

May and the Blue Raiders are looking to finish this 2021 season on a high note as their schedule begins to wind down before Sectionals. If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we will put each respective name into the nomination pool for potential use in the future.

