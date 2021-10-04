Athlete of the Week Nominees, October 4, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Emmett Wood (Tioga football) – 179 yards rushing, 4 TD’s vs. Walton

Lauren Gerow (Corning soccer) – scored game winning goal against Elmira

Brayden Horton (Sayre football) – 271 total yards, 3 TD’s vs. Huntingdon

Mason Holmes (SVEC soccer) – 8 goals, 6 assists in 3 games

Lindsey Sperduto (Elmira volleyball) – 14 kills, 14 digs against Edison

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6