Athlete of the Week Nominees, October 4, 2021

Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Athlete of the Week Fullscreen

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

  • Emmett Wood (Tioga football) – 179 yards rushing, 4 TD’s vs. Walton
  • Lauren Gerow (Corning soccer) – scored game winning goal against Elmira
  • Brayden Horton (Sayre football) – 271 total yards, 3 TD’s vs. Huntingdon
  • Mason Holmes (SVEC soccer) – 8 goals, 6 assists in 3 games
  • Lindsey Sperduto (Elmira volleyball) – 14 kills, 14 digs against Edison

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now