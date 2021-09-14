Athlete of the Week Nominees September 13, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The first nominees of the school year for the 18 Sports Athlete of the week have been released.

Mason Hughey (Athens soccer) – scored 50th career goal

Julia Bellis (Tioga volleyball) – 13 service points, 10 kills, 7 digs vs. Edison

Riley Loomis (Horseheads football) – 3 TD’s against Vestal

Lea VanAllen (Waverly soccer) – scored hat trick vs. O-M

Mason Smith (Corning football) – 3 TD’s vs. Ithaca

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6.