Athlete of the Week Nominees September 20, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Taylor Malone (Horseheads volleyball) – 22 kills, 24 digs vs. Vestal

Keefer Calkins (Haverling soccer) – scored 4 goals against Dansville

Angie McKane (Corning swimming) – broke team record in 200 freestyle

Charlie Larabee (Waverly soccer) – scored hat trick vs. NV

Nick Thomas (SVEC football) – 4 total TD’s against Moravia

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6