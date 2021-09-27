Athlete of the Week Nominees September 27, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

  • Jenna DiNardo (Corning volleyball) – 20 points, 16 assists vs. Ithaca
  • Justin Yehl (Haverling football) – 3 touchdown passes against Hornell
  • Lea VanAllen (Waverly soccer) – scored natural hat trick vs. SVEC
  • Maren Lutz (Edison volleyball) – 18 points, 10 assists against Elmira
  • Dillon Kennedy (Corning football)  – scored 3 TD’s vs. Binghamton

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6

