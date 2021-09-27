Athlete of the Week Nominees September 27, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Jenna DiNardo (Corning volleyball) – 20 points, 16 assists vs. Ithaca

Justin Yehl (Haverling football) – 3 touchdown passes against Hornell

Lea VanAllen (Waverly soccer) – scored natural hat trick vs. SVEC

Maren Lutz (Edison volleyball) – 18 points, 10 assists against Elmira

Dillon Kennedy (Corning football) – scored 3 TD’s vs. Binghamton

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6