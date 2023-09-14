ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend all eyes will be focused on Horseheads BMX.

Their home track, located at the Horseheads Holding Point, will be showcasing the New York State Championship. It’s the second consecutive year the track is holding the prestigious event where hundreds of riders from all age groups will participate.

But one group will be competing for something far more than just a championship. Team Ausome BMX will take the track and race for autism awareness and suicide prevention. Action begins at 9 am Saturday and fans can attend for free with donations graciously accepted.

Ausome has earned over 90 sponsors for the race and lives by their motto: “It’s ok to be different.”

Team owner Randy Matthews Jr. says this is a race and course that everyone can get behind.

“We race for autism awareness and suicide (prevention),” Matthews Jr. said. “I love kids and everyone one of these kids ride for me and ride for the community.”

Horseheads BMX and The Holding Point track is the perfect team. Matthews Jr. says it’s a place where all people can come and enjoy the competition but most of all the camaraderie.

“Without businesses (sponsors who believe in the cause) then I would not be able to do it today.”

For more information on Ausome BMX you can find the team on Facebook. And, if you’d like to learn more about Horseheads BMX you can also see their Facebook page.