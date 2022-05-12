ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads baseball standout continues his special journey.

Austin Teets, a 2015 Horseheads High School graduate, has earned an opportunity to work/intern with the Seattle Mariners farm system in Arizona. Teets will work in athletic training and focus on strength and conditioning. With the move, Teets joins two fellow Twin Tiers natives Jeff Mathers and Mikey Limoncelli as part of the Mariners system.

Mathers, a 2010 EFA grad, was promoted to Minor League Performance Coordinator for the M’s based in Peoria, Arizona and has served as one of the top strength coaches. Limoncelli was drafted by the Mariners in 2019 in the sixth round and is currently awaiting affiliate designation this season at pitcher in extended spring training.

For Teets, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. After graduating from SUNY Brockport with a degree in exercise science, Austin is close to completing his master’s degree at Elmira College. Teets served as a trainer at New York Sport and Fitness in Elmira after a standout baseball career at Horseheads for the Blue Raiders.

18 Sports will keep you posted on the progress of these three baseball stars from the Twin Tiers.