Avoca and Prattsburgh to merge athletics next year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the biggest local rivals will now become one.

Starting next year, Avoca High School and Prattsburgh High School will merge their athletic programs. In a sign of the current times, plus, lower numbers in enrollment, both schools mutually agreed this would be best for the student-athletes.

After next academic year, both schools will again revisit the overall progress of the merger and reevaluate it in spring 2021. This decision changes the landscape of local sports history. Both the Avoca and Prattsburgh boys basketball programs were perennial Section V and state powers.

More on this is as it develops. A full press release is below from Avoca Central School District.