Breaking News
Steuben County reports 40th COVID-19 death

Avoca and Prattsburgh to merge athletics next year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the biggest local rivals will now become one.

Starting next year, Avoca High School and Prattsburgh High School will merge their athletic programs. In a sign of the current times, plus, lower numbers in enrollment, both schools mutually agreed this would be best for the student-athletes.

After next academic year, both schools will again revisit the overall progress of the merger and reevaluate it in spring 2021. This decision changes the landscape of local sports history. Both the Avoca and Prattsburgh boys basketball programs were perennial Section V and state powers.

More on this is as it develops. A full press release is below from Avoca Central School District.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now