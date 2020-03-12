Avoca basketball advances to states

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was round three of a heavyweight fight.

Only this time, the stakes were much higher. In the third matchup of the season between rivals Avoca and Prattsburgh, the Tigers outlasted the Vikings in Haverling, 56-50. With the victory, Avoca advances to the Section V Far West Regional against Sherman.

The #4 Tigers were led by senior forward, Tristian Stark, who poured in a game-high 23 points on the night. #10 Prattsburgh, much like his entire career, was paced by Mason Putnam with 22 points for the Vikings.

One of the major plans of attack for Avoca (22-1) was to limit Putnam in scoring. In large part, the defense succeeded by holding Mason to under 30 points. Putnam caps off one of the most decorated careers in local basketball history.

A player who eclipsed 2,000 career points this season, Putnam will be remembered as a player who could hit shots from anywhere on the floor for Prattsburgh (18-6). More on Putnam’s career Thursday on 18 Sports at 6.

Avoca Senior Jonathan Jensen scored 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Pacey Hopkins, who had the big shot at the tail end of the fourth quarter, scored 11 points. The Tigers will play Sherman at Buffalo State College.