Avoca/Prattsburgh hoops wins Steuben County title & new STAC Championship site

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team continues to excel.

A/P, ranked #1 in the latest New York State Class D poll, cruised to an 81-48 win over Campbell-Savona in the Steuben County League Championship Wednesday night in Addison. Macoy Putnam was named Tournament MVP after scoring 13 points in the win for A/P who improves to (20-0).

Putnam, the sophomore guard, also secured five steals and three assists for A/P. Pacey Hopkins added six points on the night for the unbeaten program poised to keep going further.

In other basketball news, the STAC Basketball Championships will change locations. The games will now be played at Elmira High School Friday night with the Elmira girls hosting Maine-Endwell at 5:30 pm. In the nightcap, the Corning boys will face Union-Endicott at 7:30 pm.

Originally, the finals were slated for the Horseheads Middle School Fieldhouse and were likely moved due to the potential of increased capacity for both games. Full scoreboard from Wednesday night below.

High School Boys Basketball

#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 81, Campbell-Savona 48 – SCL Championship

Canisteo-Greenwood 74, Addison 61

Wellsboro 61, Towanda 40

High School Girls Basketball

Towanda 48, Williamsport 34

NCAA Basketball

Wofford 65, The Citadel 58 – Elmira’s Ty Moffe scored 20 points

East Stroudsburg (Women) 58, Mansfield 53

Photo: Courtesy of Avoca/Prattsburgh Athletics Twitter