Avoca-Prattsburgh wins battle of #1 teams in the state

VICTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s one of the rarest games in all of sports.
A game where two top-ranked teams battle to stay undefeated. Both Avoca-Prattsburgh and Lyons entered play on Wednesday night unbeaten, but only one could stay that way. In a back-and-forth battle, Avoca/Prattsburgh outlasted Lyons 82-79 at Victor High School.
Trailing by four late in the fourth quarter, Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Evan Campbell connected on two big three point shots. The second one gave A/P the lead and they never looked back. Campbell hit a three with just under two minutes left to play giving the green and white a 76-75 lead. From there, the game was put away at the free throw line.
A/P (17-0) is ranked first in the New York State Class D rankings, Lyons (15-1) is ranked first in the Class C poll. Pacey Hopkins paced the attack for A/P scoring 23 points to go along with six assists. Sawyer Davoe added 20 points and Macoy Putnam scored seven with a career-high 16 assists.
Full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers.
High School Boys Basketball
#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 82, #1 Lyons 79
Campbell-Savona 51, Hammondsport 30
Hornell 77, CG Finney 57
Elmira 47, #13 Corning 32
Ithaca 73, Horseheads 37
Athens 63, NP/Mansfield 25
Sayre 54, Cowanesque Valley 47
Wellsboro 69, Williamson 36
High School Girls Basketball
Waverly 50, Edison 33
Livonia 50, Haverling 21
NCAA BASKETBALL
Lock Haven (Women) 66, Mansfield 44
Lock Haven (Men) 73, Mansfield 71
NCAA Women’s Wrestling
Lock Haven 23, Elmira College 21