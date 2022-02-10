Avoca-Prattsburgh wins battle of #1 teams in the state

VICTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s one of the rarest games in all of sports.

A game where two top-ranked teams battle to stay undefeated. Both Avoca-Prattsburgh and Lyons entered play on Wednesday night unbeaten, but only one could stay that way. In a back-and-forth battle, Avoca/Prattsburgh outlasted Lyons 82-79 at Victor High School.

Trailing by four late in the fourth quarter, Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Evan Campbell connected on two big three point shots. The second one gave A/P the lead and they never looked back. Campbell hit a three with just under two minutes left to play giving the green and white a 76-75 lead. From there, the game was put away at the free throw line.

A/P (17-0) is ranked first in the New York State Class D rankings, Lyons (15-1) is ranked first in the Class C poll. Pacey Hopkins paced the attack for A/P scoring 23 points to go along with six assists. Sawyer Davoe added 20 points and Macoy Putnam scored seven with a career-high 16 assists.

Full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball

#1 Avoca/Prattsburgh 82, #1 Lyons 79

Campbell-Savona 51, Hammondsport 30

Hornell 77, CG Finney 57

Elmira 47, #13 Corning 32

Ithaca 73, Horseheads 37

Athens 63, NP/Mansfield 25

Sayre 54, Cowanesque Valley 47

Wellsboro 69, Williamson 36

High School Girls Basketball

Waverly 50, Edison 33

Livonia 50, Haverling 21

NCAA BASKETBALL

Lock Haven (Women) 66, Mansfield 44

Lock Haven (Men) 73, Mansfield 71

NCAA Women’s Wrestling

Lock Haven 23, Elmira College 21







