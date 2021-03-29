Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Kris Johnson earns Winter Male MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP.

Although this year’s season wasn’t a full one, plenty of are talent gave us something to remember. Congratulations to Avoca/Prattsburgh standout Kris Johnson, he’s this year’s MVP as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Johnson scored his 1,000th career point this year and helped the program to a Section V Championship. Avoca/Prattsburgh did not get an opportunity to play beyond the normal postseason as New York State canceled the state championships earlier this season.

18 Sports will reveal the Girls Winter MVP tomorrow on 18 Sports at 6. Already, thousands of vote were recorded for nominees on both the boys and girls side.