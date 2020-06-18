Avoca’s Benton continues to make skeet shooting history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the most decorated standout athletes that’s under the radar.

In a sport that doesn’t typically get the mainstream attention, Avoca’s Aaron Benton has not only deserved recognition, he’s earned it. The sport: skeet shooting. The goal for Benton: get back to prominence.

In the later 1990’s and early 2000’s Benton became the first recognized Avoca student to earn All-American status in the sport. From there, all Benton did was become the #1 ranked junior in the world. After years after going to college and entering the workforce, Benton is rekindling the fire for the sport.

On Tuesday, Benton competed in the Elite Championships in Maryland and is getting back to his championships form. After years of school and entering the workforce, Benton is primed and ready to earn more national and global accolades.

18 Sports will have more on Benton’s career and updates on his performance in the upcoming days.