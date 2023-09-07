ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills historian and Elmira native is coming home for a special book signing.

Greg Tranter, who co-authored the new book The Buffalo Bills An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team, will be holding a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Big Flats on Saturday, September 30 from 1 pm until 3 pm. Tranter collaborated with fellow Elmira native Budd Bailey who’s a Buffalo sports media legend. The book is receiving many favorable reviews.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and Tranter will sign each along with trading special stories of his experiences with Buffalo Bills history. Bailey will not be in attendance due to a prior engagment.

Tranter donated the world’s largest collection of Buffalo Bills merchandise and memorabilia to the Buffalo History Museum in 2020. The Elmira Notre Dame graduate went to his first Buffalo Bills game in 1965 and his collection surpassed 110,000 items.

An accomplished author and historian in football, Tranter now lives in Massachusetts but always has a strong passion and love for the Buffalo Bills.

The book is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble online and can be found here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/buffalo-bills-budd-bailey-and-greg-tranter/1143653236