Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony for summer 2021 will be a TV event only

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 28: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting a single for his last career at bat in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during the last game of the season at Fenway Park on September 28, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Yankees fans who hoped to descend on Cooperstown to celebrate Derek Jeter’s induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame will have to settle for watching it on TV.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced changes to its annual event Friday morning.

Jeter, along with Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker were scheduled to be inducted in July of 2020, but the ceremony which drew 55,000 baseball fans in 2019, was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Jeter, who is sixth on baseball’s all-time hit list with 3,645 hits, was the face of the Yankees in the late ’90s through his retirement in 2014. He led the team to five World Series titles and was a fan favorite.

“We had hoped to be in a position to welcome loyal baseball fans back to Cooperstown for Induction Weekend, but with the continuing uncertainties created by COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided not to hold Induction Weekend ceremonies at the traditional Clark Sports Center location. We have prepared alternative plans to conduct our annual Awards Presentation and Induction Ceremony as television events taking place indoors and adhering to all of the required New York State guidelines,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Hall of Fame weekend is a big tourist draw for both the museum and restaurants, hotels, souvenir shops and other Cooperstown businesses.

The Hall of Fame also cancelled its Hall of Fame Classic Weekend, scheduled for May 28-29.

The Hall says the televised ceremony will also honor 2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels, and the 2020 Frick Award winner, Ken Harrelson; the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel, and the 2020 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner, Nick Cafardo; and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.

The Hall of Fame and Museum is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and has implemented protocols for social distancing. Details are here.