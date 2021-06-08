Baseball to become NY’s official state sport? There’s a movement to make it so

Fan cutouts fill seats of the upper level of Sahlen Field as the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros warm up before a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baseball might be America’s national pastime but if NYS Senator Peter Oberacker has his way, the game will become New York’s official state sport.

“Baseball is known as our national pastime, but the game has deep roots and a rich history here in New York State,” said Senator Oberacker. “From the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in storied Cooperstown, to the Mets and Yankees – the pinnacles of Major League Baseball, to countless college, high school, and Little League teams, New York State’s connection to baseball history and greatness is undeniable.”

The idea originated from Anne Reis’ fourth grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School.

While studying New York State government and state symbols, the students realized that we lack a state sport. They immediately decided that baseball would be the perfect fit to fill the void,” Reis said.

Cooperstown is the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. More than 17 million fans have visited Cooperstown to visit the hall.

The bill still requires assembly approval before it can be sent to the governor. Companion legislation (A.5156) has been introduced in the state assembly by Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and referred to the Assembly Governmental Operations Committee.