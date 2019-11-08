Battle for it all – Elmira football vs. Corning hits Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time is now.

Elmira football and Corning will play for the coveted Section IV Class AA title on Friday night. Opening kickoff is set for 7 pm between two rival teams who are looking to take the next step to states.

In a rematch of a closely contested game just a few weeks ago in the regular season, a game which saw Corning outlast Elmira 8-0, Friday night’s game proves to be just as exciting. But this time, the winner will take the championship and advance to states. The loser, though, stays home.

Make sure to tune into the 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 pm for complete highlights and reaction from the Class AA title game.

18 Sports previews the biggest game of the season with the help of some music. Corning (8-1) vs. Elmira (7-2). A game that will go down in local sports history forever.