ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stars in the world is coming back to Elmira.

Bayley, a WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion who’s won every major notable title in the company, will return to First Arena for the first time since 2020. The leader of the new group, Damage Control, Bayley is listed alongside the newest tag team champions for WWE Sunday Stunner on October 9 at 7 pm.

In 2020, the SmackDown brand invaded First Arena with Bayley generating a strong crowd response to her questioning of the pronunciation of Elmira itself. However perceived, the future hall of fame performer is thrilled to again entertain.

“I’m excited because I get to come with my girls Damage Control, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who just won the women’s tag team championships,” Bayley said. The team just won the WWE titles this past Monday on Monday Night Raw.

“I’m excited for “Elmeera” or Elmira, whatever you guys want to call it,” added Bayley. “To see the future and to see us as a whole because we are taking over the whole division.”

Bayley, who recently returned at Summerslam after a knee injury, believes Sunday Stunner is going to be a show that’s can’t miss. NBC Elmira is proud to help on the WWE preshow that night and will announce one lucky ticket buyer as a the winner to a special meet and greet with a WWE Superstar backstage.

Get your tickets before they’re gone at https://firstarena.net/ And for Bayley, she says don’t hold back on the entire WWE experience October 9 at Sunday Stunner in Elmira.

“Spend all the money, get all of our t-shirts when they come out. They will probably be out by then.”

(Photo: Courtesy of WWE)