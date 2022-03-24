ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local basketball talent earn some well-deserved recognition.

Thursday, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) announced its annual Boys & Girls MVP’S and All-Star lists for Section IV Classes AA through D.

Elmira girls basketball junior guard Jalea Abrams earned Girls MVP for the Express in AA. While Corning girls coach Jamie Nichols was tabbed Coach of the Year for the Hawks who won the Section IV title.

On the boys side, Mike Johnston was selected as Coach of the Year for the Corning hoops team in Class AA after winning the Section IV crown. Junior guard Jackson Casey earned Boys MVP after another standout year. Complete lists of both boys and girls selections can be read below.

BCANY Hoops Award Winners

BCANY 2022 Coach of the Year:

AA: Jamie Nichols (Corning HS)

A: Brianna Thompson (Maine-Endwell HS)

B: Josh Bennett (Norwich HS)

C: Greg Schweiger (Newark Valley HS)

D: Mike Dutcher (Franklin HS)

BCANY 2022 Player of the Year:

AA: Jalea Abrams (Elmira HS)

A: Kaety L’Amoreaux (Maine-Endwell HS)

B: Margaret Dougher (Norwich HS)

C: Hayley Beebe (Newark Valley HS)

D: Brooke Tillotson (Marathon HS) and Kayla Campbell (Franklin HS)

BCANY : 1st Team All-Section 4 Team

Jalea Abrams Elmira HS

Megan Fedor Elmira HS

Carly Scott Horseheads HS

Jenna DiNardo Corning HS

Alyssa Dobson Corning HS

Kaety L’Amoreaux Maine-Endwell HS

Margaret Dougher Norwich HS

Emily Evans Norwich HS

Kennedy Westbrook Waverly HS

Ang McGraw Oneonta HS

Sylvia Liddle Delaware Academy

Kailey Kalet Union Springs HS

Madalyn Barrows Oxford HS

Hayley Beebe Newark Valley HS

Taylor Benjamin Newark Valley HS

Cha Gardner Newark Valley HS

Kayla Campbell Franklin HS

Brooke Tillotson Marathon HS

BCANY : 2nd Team All-Section 4

Sophia Bonnell Horseheads HS

Kellie Zoerb Corning HS

Mia Little Ithaca HS

Marisa Smith Johnson City HS

Precious Gabriel Johnson City HS

Ally Stank Union-Endicott HS

Liv Muse Vestal HS

Maddy Triskett Chenango Valley HS

Marasia Dyes Seton Catholic HS

Payton Littlefield Thomas A Edison HS

Kylie Mussaw Unatego HS

Hannah Ferguson Newark Valley HS

Gracie Gardner Newark Valley HS

Shannon Maloney Elmira-Notre Dame HS

Marissa Campbell Franklin HS

SECTION 4 BCANY AWARDS –

BCANY Coach of the Year AA: Mike Johnston (Corning)

A: Bill Ocker (Maine Endwell)

B: Chris Sinicki (Seton Catholic)

C: Todd Mulvaney (Moravia)

D: Aaron Kaufman (South Kortright)

BCANY Player of the Year

AA: Jackson Casey (Corning)

A: Dom L’Amoreaux (Maine Endwell)

B: Kaelin Thomas (Seton Catholic)

C: Co-Players of the Year Luke Schnabel (Delhi) Owen Haight (Delhi)

D: Co-Players of the Year Connor Quarino (South Kortright) Conor Holland (Marathon)

BCANY All-Section 4 Team

Jackson Casey (Corning)

Isaiah Henderson (Corning)

Connor Quarino (South Kortright)

Carter Mackey (Oneonta)

Joey Tomasso (Waverly)

Dom L’Amoreaux (Maine Endwell)

Mike Mancini (Maine Endwell)

Cullen Green (Maine Endwell)

Larry Morse (Union Endicott)

Rocco Spinelli (Union Endicott)

Conor Holland (Marathon)

Jalan Johnson (Vestal)

John Bangel (Owego)

Jimmy Lindsley (Windsor)

Kaelin Thomas (Seton Catholic)

Michael Bucko (Seton Catholic)

Drew Erickson (Seton Catholic)

Mikey Middaugh (Elmira)

Anthony Brooks (Elmira)

Owen Haight (Delhi)

Riley Spencer (Chenango Valley)