ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a perfect night for some firsts.

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY of Section IV) held their first-ever All-Star games at Maine-Endwell High School Wednesday night. Players from the Elmira region had the opportunity to showcase their skills against the best in the Twin Tiers.

On the girls side, the Blue Team All-Stars outlasted the Red Team 80-69. Horseheads Carly Scott scored nine points, Elmira’s Megan Fedor also scored nine for Team Blue. Corning’s Jenna DiNardo added four points and Maine-Endwell’s Kaety Lamoureux scored a game-high 20 to lead the Blue Team.

On the boys side, the Blue Team surged past the Red 143-130 in a shootout in the nightcap. And, in boys lacrosse action, Elmira Notre Dame rolled past Watkins Glen/O-M on the road 14-1.

Kellan Murphy scored four goals and had three assists while Fin Schweizer added four goals four goals and two assists for Elmira Notre Dame (2-0).

Check out the full highlights and Wednesday night scoreboard. (Photo: Provided)

High School Basketball – BCANY All-Stars

Blue 80, Red 69 – Girls

Blue 143, Red 130

High School Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 8, WG/O-M 3

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira ND 14, WG/0-M 1