Beasley, Ferguson offer to buy away game tickets for unvaccinated fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With new vaccination rules set to take effect at both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center, some people may no longer be able to attend events until they’re protected from COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Pegula Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia announced the new rules for people ages 12 and up.

These regulations are being put in place after numerous people were seen maskless inside the bathrooms and concourses during Sunday’s Bills vs. Steelers game.

In summary, here are the new rules:

Highmark Stadium guests must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by September 26, while KeyBank Center guests must have it by September 25.

Guests at these venues must be fully vaccinated by October 31. That means their last shot must have occurred at least two weeks before that date.

Anyone under age 12 must wear a mask at all times.

Even if tickets were already purchased, there won’t be exceptions. This has some fans wondering what they should do if they don’t want to get vaccinated.

A couple of Bills players have offered to buy tickets to away games for fans who aren’t able to see the team at home.

One Twitter user tweeted at Cole Beasley, who has been known for his stance that vaccination should be a choice.

“I was bringing my 10-year-old daughter to her first game in December all the way from Albuquerque,” Chris Hauquitz wrote. “Already bought tickets. I won’t get the shot so now I don’t know what to do. I probably need to sell the tickets and find an away game.”

Beasley replied, saying “If you find an away game you are able to go to, then I will buy the tickets for you guys.” The wide receiver then asked for their names and other information to “figure out the best way to make it happen.”

“Wish she could witness the mafia!” Beasley concluded.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson also offered to pay for a fan’s tickets after one tagged him in a tweet.

Jordan Larrington, who says he’s from Nebraska, said the new vaccine rules will “keep [him] out.”

“I guess I’ll have to watch @SnapFlow69 from the parking lot if I even go to Buffalo now,” he wrote.

Ferguson retweeted Larrington, saying “I hear you brother. If you can find your way to an away game this year, tix are on me.”

For those looking to get vaccinated in time for an event at Highmark Stadium or the KeyBank Center, click or tap here for information on deadlines and ways to get the shot.