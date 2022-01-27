Become a local Elmira baseball umpire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The opportunity to become a local umpire is here in Elmira.

The Elmira Baseball Umpires Association announced its weekly training classes for prospective umpires. The group will meet every Wednesday night through March 16 at the Edison High School community room from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Potential umpires will be paid per game and will have the opportunity to advance in levels of play. For more information, call (607) 734-6785 to learn about how you can help the Elmira Baseball Umpires Association.