ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Johnny Beecher continues to make his strong case for an NHL roster spot.

Beecher, fresh off of two goals in a preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday, is back in the lineup for the Boston Bruins Monday night. Boston travels to New Jersey to play the Devils at 7 pm.

The Bruins have two preseason games remaining at the New York Rangers Wednesday and then a home game Saturday against the Devils. The Bruins regular season opener is Wednesday, October 12 at the Washington Capitals.

The Elmira native Beecher, playing at forward, is battling for a spot on the final roster before the regular season begins. Each NHL team will carry 23 total players on a season-opening roster. Beecher, a 2019 NHL first-round draft pick, has been impressive since his first pro experience last year in the AHL.

After three years at the University of Michigan for the Wolverines which included a Frozen Four appearance, Beecher played well for the Providence Bruins this past season. He had three goals and two assists in nine games in the AHL.

Also of note, the New Jersey Devils New television play-by-play voice is Elmira Notre Dame graduate, Bill Spaulding. Also an accomplished Syracuse University graduate, Spaulding begins his first season with the Devils franchise after years of calling action for NBC Sports and NCAA Hockey. The game will be televised on NESN+ at 7 pm tonight.