ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is battling for a spot on the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Beecher, who’s been on the preseason roster in Boston, will be in the starting lineup tonight as the Bruins host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 pm and it will be televised on NESN.

Tuesday’s game marks one of the final preseason games for the Bruins leaving short time to make a final impression before the regular season starts next Wednesday. The final preseason game for the Bruins is Thursday night at the New York Rangers.

Beecher who started his hockey career as a youth player in Elmira, went on to have a stellar college run at The University of Michigan for the Wolverines. Johnny was then selected in the first round of the NHL Draft in 2019 by Boston at 30th overall.

For the past two seasons, Beecher has been a member of the Providence Bruins in the AHL. Last year, Beecher had nine goals and 14 assists in 61 games in Providence at center.

This preseason, Beecher has one goal and will be looking for more this week as the final roster takes shape. The Bruins kick off the 2023-24 season next Wednesday night when the team welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 pm.