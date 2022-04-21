ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is off to a solid start in pro hockey.

(Video – The AHL)

Beecher, who finished up his first week with the Providence Bruins in the AHL, reflects back on scoring his first pro goals in the same game. On Tuesday, Beecher scored twice including the game-winning goal in overtime against Lehigh Valley.

In just his third game with Providence, the Boston Bruins first-round NHL Draft pick in 2019 made an immediate impact. It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Beecher who departed the University of Michigan after three seasons with the Wolverines.

Michigan just played in the NCAA Frozen Four and lost to eventual national champs, Denver, in the semis. For Beecher, the timing was right for the next level after several players for the Wolverines left to pursue their very own dreams of pro hockey.

But, getting those first goals in the cage was truly special.

“It was definitely nice kind of getting that off my back,” Beecher said. “It gave me a little bit more confidence I think going forward. I mean obviously whenever you’re going to a different team or a different league, obviously you got some jitters but to start off and build up my confidence a little bit is huge for me.”

Beecher, the first Elmira native to be born and raised in the city to make it to the professional level, believes this is just the beginning.

Whether Johnny makes it to the Boston Bruins this season or in the near future is to be determined. One thing is certain, Beecher is primed for ultimate success.

“At the end of the day, I’m just kind of trying to take it day-by-day right now,” added Beecher.

“Not really trying to look too far forward, but I definitely have enjoyed my time here so far, and all the guys are great. “It’s not the biggest worry in the world for me right now (getting called up), but just kind of trying to focus on the next couple games and doing the best I can.”

Beecher and Providence will be in action Friday when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 pm. Next Wednesday, Providence will be playing at Syracuse at 7 pm on Wednesday. A game where many Beecher supporters will be showing up from the Twin Tiers.