SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a homecoming of sorts for Elmira’s Johnny Beecher.

The first-year pro for the AHL’s Providence Bruins didn’t waste any time in putting the puck in the cage at the Syracuse Crunch Wednesday night. Beecher scored a goal in the first period for the Bruins but it would not be enough as Syracuse edged Providence, 2-1, in overtime.

It was the third career professional goal for Beecher who’s coming off a great debut first week in Providence. Beecher scored two goals, including the game winner in the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime win over Lehigh Valley last week.

Johnny was the Bruins star of the game against Lehigh Valley and also earned star of the game Wednesday in Syracuse. Plenty of Elmira family and friends of Beecher came out to support Elmira’s top professional hockey player.

Cornell grad Riley Nash scored the game-winning goal for Syracuse at the War Memorial Arena, the same venue that Beecher has played in plenty of times over the years. Beecher was a featured star in the AHL Junior Skills Competition in 2016.

Beecher now has five career points in seven games for Providence (3 goals, 2 assists). A first-round NHL Draft pick by the Boston Bruins in 2019, Beecher spent the previous three seasons at the University of Michigan where the Wolverines made the NCAA Frozen Four this past season.

The Providence Bruins will next host Springfield Friday night at 7:05 pm.

(Video: Courtesy of WSYR-TV)