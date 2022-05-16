ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next professional athlete from Elmira has arrived.

After years of hard work and dedication to hockey, Beecher has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins. The team made the formal announcement Monday after Beecher completed a successful short stint with the franchise’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

The 21-year-old Beecher signed an entry-level deal with a yearly NHL cap hit of $925,000. This is a potential salary Beecher could make annually if he makes the roster out of training camp in September and plays a full season in Boston. At that time, players will be designated, others will stay in the NHL and compensation numbers will vary pending affiliation placement.

Beecher played in nine games for Providence where he recorded three goals and two assists for five points in his Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Before Providence, Beecher finished up three seasons at the University of Michigan for the Wolverines. Michigan lost to eventual NCAA Champion, Denver, in the Frozen Four this past season. In three years with the Wolverines, Beecher had 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points in 81 total games.

Beecher was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft (30th overall) by Boston. Johnny becomes the first pro athlete from the Elmira-area since Spencer’s Jeff Foote signed a short-term deal with the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in the NBA in 2012. Elmira football kicker Mike Weaver also spent two seasons in pro arena leagues after a standout career at Wake Forest University in 2019 and 2020.