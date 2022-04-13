ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is closing in on the dream.

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that Beecher has signed a standard Amateur Tryout Agreement with the franchise. Beecher, a 2019 first-round pick by the Bruins, will report to the team’s AHL affiliate the Providence Bruins and look to finish out the season in the system.

Beecher becomes the fifth first rounder to leave the University of Michigan after the team made it to the NCAA Frozen Four and lost to eventual national champion Denver. For Johnny, getting the opportunity to play professionally has been his dream since he started playing the game as a kid.

Now, he will get his chance. The 21-year-old Beecher spent the last three years at Michigan for the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound center appeared in 81 games with 19 goals and 20 assists. Beecher was also a member of the 2020 United States World Junior Team.

(Photo: Boston Bruins)