ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday, the NHL goal was reached by Elmira’s Johnny Beecher.

The first-round NHL Draft pick by the Bruins in 2019 was officially named to the season-opening roster for Boston. The Bruins begin play this Wednesday night at home when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 pm. The game will be played at Boston’s TD Garden.

Wednesday will mark the culmination of lifelong journey for Beecher who was born and raised in Elmira. Beecher’s work ethic and drive was instilled in him at a young age through the family business Chapel Lumber in Southport.

There, Beecher learned the essence of working hard and what it takes to be successful. From his days of youth hockey in Elmira to now the NHL, 18 Sports discusses the journey of Beecher to the pinnacle of his profession.

18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske is joined by 18 News Anchor Trina Catterson for more on this major moment in Elmira sports history. Beecher becomes the first professional athlete from the Elmira region since Jeff Foote played with the NBA’s Hornets in 2012.