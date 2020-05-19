Belmont Stakes to be run on June 20

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the opening leg of the Triple Crown.
The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday afternoon the 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place June 20 at Belmont Park.
“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”
The event will broadcast live on NBC.
NYRA 2020 BELMONT SPRING-SUMMER STAKES SCHEDULE
|DATE
|RACE
|GRADE
|2020 PURSE
|AGE
|DISTANCE
|Wed., June 3
|Beaugay
|III
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., June 4
|Tiller
|80,000
|4&UP
|1 3/8 (Turf)
|Fri., June 5
|Harmony Lodge
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs
|Sat., June 6
|Runhappy Carter Hdcp. (BC)
|I
|250,000
|3&UP
|7 Furlongs
|Sat., June 6
|Fort Marcy
|II
|150,000
|4&UP
|1 1/8 (Turf)
|Sat., June 6
|Westchester
|III
|100,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16
|Sat., June 6
|Intercontinental
|III
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|7 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sun., June 7
|First Defence
|80,000
|4&UP
|7 Furlongs (Turf)
|Thurs., June 11
|Flat Out
|80,000
|4&UP
|1 3/8
|Fri., June 12
|Commentator Hdcp. (NYB)
|125,000
|3&UP
|1 Mile
|Sat., June 13
|Ogden Phipps (BC)
|I
|300,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16
|Sun., June 14
|Mike Lee (NYB)
|100,000
|3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Thurs., June 18
|Critical Eye Hdcp. (NYB)
|125,000
|F&M 3&UP
|1 Mile
|Fri., June 19
|Sir Cat
|80,000
|3YO
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Belmont Stakes
|I
|1,000,000
|3YO
|1 1/8
|Sat., June 20
|Acorn
|I
|300,000
|F3YO
|1 Mile
|Sat., June 20
|Jaipur (BC)“Presented by America’s Best Racing”
|I
|250,000
|3&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Woody Stephens
“Presented by Claiborne Farm”
|I
|250,000
|3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Sat., June 20
|Pennine Ridge
|II
|150,000
|3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Wonder Again
|III
|150,000
|F3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sun., June 21
|Lady Shipman
|80,000
|F3YO
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Thurs., June 25
|Easy Goer
|80,000
|3YO
|1 1/16
|Fri., June 26
|Hessonite (NYB)
|75,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|Just A Game
|I
|300,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|New York
|II
|250,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/4 (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|True North
|II
|150,000
|4&UP
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sat., June 27
|Vagrancy Hdcp.
|III
|100,000
|F&M 3&UP
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sun., June 28
|Bouwerie (NYB)
|100,000
|F3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Thurs., July 2
|Mount Vernon (NYB)
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Fri., July 3
|License Fee
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Runhappy Metropolitan (BC)
|I
|500,000
|3&UP
|1 Mile
|Sat., July 4
|Manhattan
|I
|400,000
|4&UP
|1 1/4 (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Suburban
|II
|200,000
|4&UP
|1 1/4
|Sat., July 4
|Poker
|III
|150,000
|4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Victory Ride
|III
|100,000
|F3YO
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sun., July 5
|Kingston (NYB)
|100,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., July 9
|Banrock (NYB)
|75,000
|4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Fri., July 10
|Gold Fever
|80,000
|3YO
|6 Furlongs
|Sat., July 11
|Ruffian
|II
|150,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile
|Sun., July 12
|River Memories
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/2 (Turf)