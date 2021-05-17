Ben Cardamone earns major University at Buffalo athletics award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira track star received a special honor at his college.

Ben Cardamone, a graduate student runner at The University at Buffalo, is this year’s recipient of the “Ideal Bull” Award. Given to the student-athlete in their final year of eligibility, Cardamone exemplified leadership for the school, team and the entire athletic department for the Bulls.

Cardamone recently placed third at the MAC Conference Championships in the 5,000-meter race, setting a school record time of 14:13.78. It was one of several hallmark moments for Cardamone during his standout career for the Bulls.

Ben also set a school record in the 3,000-meters in February. The son of recently retired Elmira track coach, Ben Cardamone, the future continues to be very bright for the younger version. Without question, the Buffalo Bulls version has enhanced the legacy of the Cardamone name.

A legacy that’s truly remarkable for Twin Tiers running and beyond.