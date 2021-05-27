Ben Terwilliger earns pre-MLB Draft workout with Cincinnati Reds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The baseball dream is alive and well for Corning’s Ben Terwilliger.

A local pitching product who continues to elevate his game, Terwilliger has earned a pre-Major League Baseball Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds. The workout is slated for June 9 in Florida. For Terwilliger, this has been something he’s been chasing since he first starting loving the game as a kid.

This spring, the big righty (6-4, 230-pounds) had a sensational season at Division II Barry University in Florida. Terwilliger had a sparkling 0.69 ERA to go along with 20 strikeouts in 13 innings of work. Ben is now a member of the Williamsport Cross Cutters, which is a part of the MLB Draft League in the summer.

Already, Terwilliger earned a save out of the Bullpen in Williamsport’s 6-5 win over State College on Monday night. Terwilliger had three strikeouts in four batters he faced.

The MLB Draft is in July, but Terwilliger is simply taking it one outing at a time. Either way, his future is bright. Ben has also entered the transfer portal to capitalize on another year of college play, pending his draft status, next year. Terwilliger says mental toughness is key.

“Being strong and mentally poised is gonna get you through everything because everyone is gonna have blips throughout the journey,” Terwilliger said.

Battling through adversity is something Terwilliger knows all too well. He had Tommy John surgery in high school and has played all over the coast from the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) in Elmira and Geneva, to college baseball in Florida.

But getting to where he’s at now is something he’s blessed to talk about after initially playing at The University of Maine prior to Barry.

“Every single day I think about it about 100 times, draft day, draft day, draft day,” added Terwilliger.

And the way he’s competing, there’s no telling what Ben can accomplish. Terwilliger is looking forward to the future. The MLB Draft is July 11 through the 13.

“It’s something I’m definitely looking forward to and it’s something I’m looking forward to sooner than not.”