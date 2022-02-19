Ben Terwilliger makes first appearance for East Carolina baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Ben Terwilliger showed no rust in his first outing on the mound.

Terwilliger, a graduate student transfer with two years remaining of eligibility, threw his first outing in relief for D-I East Carolina University on Friday. Ben appeared out of the bullpen in the top of the 5th inning and looked sharp in his first time pitching for the Pirates.

Terwilliger struck out four of the five batters he faced, surrendered no hits and no runs in 1 2/3 innings. ECU fell to Bryant, 10-2, in game one of three-game series. The two teams will play again Saturday at 2 pm and then Sunday at 1 pm. All games can be watched on the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Terwilliger transferred to ECU after pitching for Barry University in Florida. In two seasons at Barry, Terwilliger appeared in 19 games in relief and had a 1.10 ERA and collected four saves.

Last summer, Terwilliger pitched in the MLB Prospects League for the Williamsport Cross Cutters. In six appearances, Ben had a 2.84 ERA and struck out 10 in 6.1 innings of work. A true major league prospect, Terwilliger earned a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds this past year.

A former player in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) for the Elmira Pioneers, Terwilliger continues to put in the work for ultimate success. Stay with 18 Sports for more on Terwilliger’s progress at ECU and his future.