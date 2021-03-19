Beth Phoenix documentary to air on WWE Network next Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is almost over.

WWE Network’s acclaimed WWE Icons series returns with a special documentary on one of Elmira’s biggest sports entertainment stars. Beth Phoenix, a graduate of Elmira Notre Dame High School and WWE Hall of Famer, will be the next subject on WWE Icons airing Sunday, March 28. The documentary will stream via WWE Network and Peacock.

Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, became one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all-time winning multiple championship honors, competing in the Royal Rumble match and excelling in several aspects of the company throughout her standout run.

Beth retired from full-time ring action in 2012 but has since made several in-ring appearances in tag team matches featured at WrestleMania and other pay-per-view events for WWE.

Copeland was the first-ever female wrestler at Elmira Notre Dame High School and went on regional success upon graduating in 1998. In January, 18 Sports had the opportunity to cover the production team who came to Elmira to shoot footage for the documentary itself, that story can be watched here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/wwe-in-elmira-for-special-beth-phoenix-documentary/

Phoenix is now a color commentator for the WWE NXT Brand in Orlando. Also of major note, Beth’s new action figure is now available in the Mattel Elite Collection Decade of Domination series.

(PHOTO: WWE)