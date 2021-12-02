Beth Phoenix stepping away from WWE NXT Commentary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top professional athletes is putting down the headset.

Elmira native and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced via Twitter that she is stepping away from her color commentator role on WWE NXT. Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, was the first-ever female wrestler in Elmira Notre Dame school history before embarking on a legendary career with WWE.

Phoenix, who was inducted as the youngest WWE Hall of Famer in 2017 at just 36, has competed in the WWE ring occasionally since retiring. The list of events she’s competed at since retiring from a full-time schedule from the ring includes Wrestlemania and the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble.

Phoenix cites spending more time with family after three years as a commentator in Orlando. Her official Tweet is below from Thursday.

