Beth Phoenix to receive new WWE action figure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week for the record books for Elmira native Beth Phoenix.

The WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Hall of Famer received some special career news amid WrestleMania weekend. Although the company’s biggest pay-per-view event looked greatly different with no fans due to the coronavirus, it was still something that Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, will look at as a career benchmark.

First, Phoenix was featured in the new WWE 24 documentary, “Edge: The Second Mountain” which is now streaming on the WWE Network. Phoenix’s husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Edge (Adam Copeland), made his in-ring return and competed at WrestleMania for the first time in nine years. The documentary focuses on the rise back to the WWE after Edge recovered from a severe neck injury. You can watch this anytime on the WWE Network with a subscription.

To make news even better for Beth, she received word the WWE will be putting out another action figure in the new Decade of Domination Series, which will be coming soon and exclusively at Walmart. Beth’s new figure will again be made by Mattel and will be released in the coming months.

Phoenix was the first-ever female to ever compete on the Elmira Notre Dame High School wrestling team and earned an Eastern Regional Championship before embarking on a pro career in the early 2000’s.