ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the final night of pool play for New York State District 6 All-Stars.

The 10-12 All-Stars took the local baseball stage and shaped their immediate baseball futures. In Big Flats, Horseheads could not muster up enough offense as Big Flats rolled 11-2. With the win, Big Flats improved to (4-1) in pool play.

Lincoln Bennett struck out 10 batters in four innings of work for Big Flats, who is now tied with Waverly (4-1) for best record in the pool. With Big Flats’ earlier All-Star season win over Waverly, they now claim first place going into the District 6 Tournament.

Round one of the tournament begins Friday night with the semifinals being held on Saturday. Then, the District 6 Championship game will be played on Tuesday, July 12. Full 10-12 All-Star baseball scoreboard liste below from Tuesday night.

NYS District 6 All-Star Scoreboard

Big Flats 11, Horseheads 2

Waverly 19, Elmira Heights 1

Corning-Painted Post 6, Hornell 2