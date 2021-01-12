Big Flats native Slaven reflects on Bills playoff win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats native was one of the lucky fans to attend last Saturday’s big game for the Bills.

John Slaven, who now resides in Orchard Park, was in attendance for a piece of Buffalo Bills history. The Bills won their first playoff game since 1996 by beating the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, in the AFC Wildcard round. A limited amount of fans were permitted to attend Bills Stadium due to the virus.

Slaven, who works at the Bills’ business partner, Dunn Tire, was thrilled to enjoy a football game in person again. Saturday’s game was the first major pro sporting event in months in upstate New York with fans in the stands, limited to just under 7,000 spectators. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Slaven, who tells us that this was truly a memorable experience.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday on WETM NBC at 8:15 pm in primetime in the divisional round.