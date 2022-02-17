Parts shortage shadows Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR’s qualifying races could be tamer than normal.

The Duel at Daytona scheduled for Thursday night could be a watered-down version of itself because of a parts shortage involving the new Next Gen car.

The scarcity has left teams with a limited number of backup cars and even fewer on site. Teams for months have lamented a lack of inventory heading into the season.

The Duel is a qualifying event that splits 42 cars into two races.

It sets much of the starting grid for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday.