ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Bill Olin is taking the next big step of his coaching career.

After six years at Cornell University women’s lacrosse, Olin has accepted a new assistant coaching job at Clemson University for the Tigers. Olin joins Clemson as the program prepares for its inaugural season in D-I this upcoming year.

Olin served as the associate head coach at Cornell under legendary head coach Jenny Grapp, making multiple IVY League Tournament appearances. The Big Red won one IVY League Championship and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017 during Olin’s tenure.

Olin helped develop six IVY League all-conference players on defense, including two-time All-American Catie Smith.

Prior to Cornell, Olin was the head coach at Capital University in Ohio (2014-16), and the team won the men’s conference championship in just the second year in program history. Olin also spent time at SUNY Potsdam as an assistant coach.

As a player, Olin was a standout at Rutgers University and Horseheads High School. Olin started at goalie for four years for the Scarlet Knights earning several notable honors including Big East Defensive Player of The Week and ECAC Defensive Player of The Week.

In a statement to Clemson University, Olin says he and his family ate thrilled for the chance to be at Clemson.

“I want to first thank Jenny Graap and my Cornell Lacrosse family for the past six years and their immense support,” said Olin. “My family and I are incredibly grateful to Coach Kwolek and the Clemson athletic community for this opportunity. The tradition of Clemson athletics, the ability to work with Allison and Madison [Carter], and to help establish Clemson Lacrosse as a national contender is a dream come true.”