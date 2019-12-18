Bills continue to prep for Pats, pivotal AFC East showdown

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – ‘The Process’ isn’t just a buzz word or phrase, it’s a mentality – a way of life if you will – for the Bills.

It has involved sweeping changes from the front office to the field and this new standard of excellence – making the playoffs two out of the past three years — described by Dion Dawkins as the new normal.

Here’s how head coach Sean McDermott views the organization’s new standard for success.

“Listen we’ve got a lot of work to do still,” McDermott explained. “This league is funny, once you think you’ve arrived, you get your butt kicked. With all due respect honestly to the work that has been put in, we just have to continue to grind and continue to work and stay with that humble and hungry approach. It has certainly changed.”

Will their win over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the Bills are in position to potentially win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 — a full year before this Earth was blessed with the quarterbacking talents of Josh Allen.



Heading into Foxborough on Saturday, Buffalo a chance to pull even in the race for the division crown, a feat not lost on head coach Sean McDermott.

“I mean this is where we this is, when we came to Buffalo, one of the things we wanted to do was to challenge and to do it every year, sustained success, and I think that this is an opportunity that our players have earned,” the head coach said. “We have a great amount of respect for the Patriots. Very well coached team, disciplined football team, with a lot of talent and so, it’s an opportunity for us to continue to compete and to take another step as a football team.”