Bills Gameday Roster Moves vs. Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde, defensive end AJ Epenesa, cornerback Josh Norman, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, guard Cody Ford, and running back TJ Yeldon are inactive for the Bills week eight game against the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Levi Wallace was activated from the Injured Reserve list on Saturday. Wallace returns to play for the first time since Week Four against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wallace has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

After making the Bills first interception of the season against the Jets in Week Seven, rookie cornerback Dane Jackson was elevated from the practice squad for Buffalo. Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and safety Josh Thomas were all elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. New England.