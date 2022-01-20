Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy discusses playoff potential

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When he speaks about football, people listen.

Longtime Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy has earned the respect and admiration of many throughout the football world. Levy, who rose to stardom with the Bills in the early 1990’s, took Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl Appearances. Although the Bills didn’t win one of football’s greatest prizes, Levy still looks at his time in Buffalo as one of the most special experiences of his life.

Levy was the head coach in Buffalo from 1986-1997 and was also the franchise’s general manager from 2006 to 2007. The all-time wins leader in Bills history with 112, Levy and the Bills won the AFC East six teams during his run as head coach.

Now 96, Levy still follows the Bills closely. And, he’s still as sharp as ever. Admittedly, he shared that he’s discussed coaching philosophies with current Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott over the year. The Bills of today, who are now back-to-back AFC East Champions for the first time since Levy’s tenure, will prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC Divisional playoff game.

“I’m delighted, I know excitement prevails,” Levy said. “I coached in and for a lot of NFL cities and the Buffalo Bills fans are really the best, they’re fantastic. The Bills are on the brink and I’m cheering as loud as any for the Buffalo Bills,” added Levy.

It’ll be a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game with the Bills looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm. Hear from Levy on the ride the Bills are currently on. A ride, that, he and many are hoping will continue all the way to that ever-elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Football is a game and it’s to be enjoyed,” Levy said. “Enjoy it fans, bounce back from defeat as no one is going to be undefeated all of the time.”

And Levy’s parting words of advice to the Bills and their loyal fans, always strive for excellence. In the Bills case, it’s rising up after the fall.

“Never give up. Never, never, never surrender.”