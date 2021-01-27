4 Notable Quotes: Brandon Beane

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke with reporters one final time before the offseason. Beane spent the one hour zoom call touching on several topics including Josh Allen’s development, a shrinking salary cap, and establishing a new bar. Here are 4 notable quotes from Wednesday’s zoom call.

On how this year’s success changes expectations going forward:



Brandon Beane: Back-to-back seasons of the playoffs which is good. That’s a start to what I referred to as sustain success. We won the AFC East so we’ll obviously be the hunted team in that division and I think people will refer to us and the team that played in the AFC championship a year ago. We’re going to get people’s best. We know that next year is a new year though. Nothing we did will matter when we start this off-season or when we start camp. Every team is built up of new players so we have to hit the reset button. We have a lot of work to do to try to get this thing going and build a team that can earn its way back to where we were and hopefully further.



On specific areas of Josh Allen’s improvement:



BB: He really played well against various defenses. I think last year some of the press man on offense, it wasn’t just him some of our receivers didn’t necessarily get open, maybe he didn’t make the right read, maybe he felt the pressure. I thought he really showed well against that. I thought most of the games when teams didn’t give him the deep ball, the homerun ball that he does like to throw, he checked it down a lot and took what they gave him and was willing to hit that 10, 11, 12 play drive for points.



On offensive priorities this offseason:



BB: Your last game…generally will tell you where you’re short if you don’t want it all. I think may be a little bit more balance of the run game. When I say balanced I’m not saying run it 20 times and throw it 20 times. I’m saying the ability to run it when you have to. Maybe they’ve got great pass rushers, the team you’re playing, and you want to slow them down so you run it. You’re not always going to be able to track meet everybody up and down the field. Weather can play an element. Heading into that Baltimore game the weather was looking a little bit iffy. Obviously it was the wind but if you add snow and rain to that it would not be conducive to passing so we’ve got to make sure that we can handle any of the elements if we want to host games here in January.



On dealing with a smaller salary cap:



BB: That change in thinking started last year when we knew there was going to be no fans. The league adjusted and said the floor would be $175 million. It’s one of those things you wish you knew that a year ago. Maybe we wouldn’t of made every move we did, maybe we wouldn’t have been as aggressive in some areas. I think most teams were planning on to be around $210-215 million, after talking with some of my peers in league and how they were viewing it. Now you’re talking about it going from $198-210 now you’re talking about going back as far as possibly $175. It’s definitely a change in plans, not a lot we can do in season, we were still going to pick the best 53 and the best practice squad. At this point, as we get clarity and we don’t have anything other than the $175 million. There should be some things coming up in the meetings with the league in the next couple of weeks hopefully that will tell us it’s $175-180. That will tell us what decisions we have to make. There’s probably going to be some tough decisions.