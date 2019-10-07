At the Titans’ home field, an impressive gathering of Bills fans showed up

(Video courtesy of AJ Erdolino)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — If you were at the Bills vs. Titans game on Sunday, you might have sworn you were still in western New York.

It didn’t matter that the game was all the way out in Tennessee; Bills fans still went out to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in droves.

The answer to the question asking exactly how many Bills fans were there is not clear, but the Titans were easily made aware of Buffalo’s presence on Sunday.

Photo: Becky Anger

Even Bills players took notice of the massive showing of fans at the stadium. Dion Dawkins was one of them:

Heyyy Bills Mafia you guys definitely made Tennessee feel like a home game. You GUYS ROOOCCCCKKKKK #GoBills #BillsMafia #YouAlreadyShnow — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) October 6, 2019

And the team didn’t disappoint either, bringing their ‘A’ Game to the field and beating the Titans 14-7.

This brought the Bills their fourth victory of the regular season following last week’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bills will get a week off before battling the Dolphins on October 20. Watch that game at 1 p.m. on CBS.